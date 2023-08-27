100+ gun update

Share · View all patches · Build 12043972 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

I got gunz that make breakfast!

showcase vid here

-New weapon tag system: each weapon now has a chance to spawn as a 'variant' version. Current tags include:

Overclocked - fires much faster, lower accuracy

Heavy - fires way more bullets, but lower fire rate

Cold - slower bullet speed, but more bullets/fire rate

Legendary - slight increase to all stats

-New encounter: blacksmith

He will apply a variant tag to your current weapon or reroll it if you already have one.

-Mimic encounter rebalance

Mimic chance changed from 10 -> 6 -> 4 -> 2 to 6 -> 3 -> 2

real chests now drop a guaranteed variant gun

-New weapon: charging laser

-Vertical enemy rebalance: the enemies that shoot horizontal/vertical lines were kind of redundant so I combined the two into one enemy which change the direction of the lines based on your position

-8 brand new enemies (they don't show up until the office/mansion so you might not see them in your first run)

-Particle effects overhaul: gunfights are much messier now.

-Slight folie uzi nerf, slight dj re:code deagle buff

-Cloud saves! I haven't tested these at all so if they don't work hit me up on twitter and I'll patch it lol

-Bugfixes + QOL stuff I forgot to write down anywhere