100+ gun update

I got gunz that make breakfast!
-New weapon tag system: each weapon now has a chance to spawn as a 'variant' version. Current tags include:
- Overclocked - fires much faster, lower accuracy
- Heavy - fires way more bullets, but lower fire rate
- Cold - slower bullet speed, but more bullets/fire rate
- Legendary - slight increase to all stats
-New encounter: blacksmith
He will apply a variant tag to your current weapon or reroll it if you already have one.
-Mimic encounter rebalance
Mimic chance changed from 10 -> 6 -> 4 -> 2 to 6 -> 3 -> 2
real chests now drop a guaranteed variant gun
-New weapon: charging laser
-Vertical enemy rebalance: the enemies that shoot horizontal/vertical lines were kind of redundant so I combined the two into one enemy which change the direction of the lines based on your position
-8 brand new enemies (they don't show up until the office/mansion so you might not see them in your first run)
-Particle effects overhaul: gunfights are much messier now.
-Slight folie uzi nerf, slight dj re:code deagle buff
-Cloud saves! I haven't tested these at all so if they don't work hit me up on twitter and I'll patch it lol
-Bugfixes + QOL stuff I forgot to write down anywhere
