Patch v1.1.4

Changed:
- Reduced Law Enforcement Attention Gain for Cooking Drugs
- Reduced Manufacture time for guns
- Changed Gang Loading to reduce chances of No Gangs when loaded
- Added Kingpin Edition Text to Kingpin Edition Users
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update