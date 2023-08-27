 Skip to content

Project City update for 27 August 2023

Patch v1.1.4

Build 12043852 · Last edited by Wendy

Changed:

  • Reduced Law Enforcement Attention Gain for Cooking Drugs
  • Reduced Manufacture time for guns
  • Changed Gang Loading to reduce chances of No Gangs when loaded
  • Added Kingpin Edition Text to Kingpin Edition Users

