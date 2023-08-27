Battle Splash 2.0 Hot fix - v1.701 TinaFantasm

Hi everyone,

Another day, another hot fixes, thanks to your contributions and bug hunting. Here are some details about the update:

Networking

This is a small, yet very important update regarding networking connection. If you encounter any problem with the networking (can't join other player, can't invite, connected yet the game just bugged out), this update is for you.

FPS limit

The FPS limit in the lobby and/or while you are not playing the game has been set to 60FPS. When you started playing, the FPS limit will be what it's been indicated in Options->Video->FPS limit. No more worries about the lobby burning your precious CPU/GPU.



HUD will now show your life count (Team Tactics & Team Survival) in the form of x1, x3, etc... at the lower right of Character Avatar; as well as shows your current team number at the upper right of Character Avatar (refer to the screenshot for more information).

Happy Splashing,

Hung Mai