Performance Overhaul, Revamped Aesthetic

Post-Processing

Locations now have a simulated measure of GLOOM and HEAT, both of which impact location look and feel. Darker darks, less flat looking generally, greater lighting clarity.

Here's a 20 second video showing some selected before and after shots:

The GLOOM setting can be adjusted. Look under Settings > Display > More

Set GLOOM to 0% to get back to the 'classic' look (i.e. how things looked before this update). Or increase it for a more moody vibe.

Performance

A tonne of unexciting under-the-hood changes to render frames faster. Pretty decent result - on an NVidia GTX 1070 (the min recommended spec) seeing a +50%-ish framerate improvement.

An important first-step towards console ports.

And should mean a much better experience playing on Steam Deck.

Other Changes