Ctrl Alt Ego update for 27 August 2023

Performance Overhaul, Revamped Aesthetic

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 27 August 2023 · Build 12043818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update 1.3: Performance Boost & Revamped Aesthetic

Post-Processing

Locations now have a simulated measure of GLOOM and HEAT, both of which impact location look and feel. Darker darks, less flat looking generally, greater lighting clarity.

Here's a 20 second video showing some selected before and after shots:

The GLOOM setting can be adjusted. Look under Settings > Display > More

Set GLOOM to 0% to get back to the 'classic' look (i.e. how things looked before this update). Or increase it for a more moody vibe.

Performance

A tonne of unexciting under-the-hood changes to render frames faster. Pretty decent result - on an NVidia GTX 1070 (the min recommended spec) seeing a +50%-ish framerate improvement.

An important first-step towards console ports.

And should mean a much better experience playing on Steam Deck.

Other Changes

  • Change: Throw, Drop actions are now rebindable
  • Change: Texture streaming now supported - means much better visuals at LO quality
  • Change: Made drawers easier to open
  • Change: Slightly tuned down the rate at which BOTHER accrues at higher difficulties
  • Fix: Pup-with-disk-looking-at-Bug interaction prompt, broke something in last patch
  • Fix: You could get stuck on top of the cute lift in Legacy Systems (because no HOP available from there)
  • Fix: Merging Station prevent physics objects falling under the station stairs in some situations
  • Fix: Merging Station Train audio was clicking / weird
  • Fix: DADs were 'slipping' while being printed
  • Fix: A few Turkish translation fix-ups

