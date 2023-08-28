Ver. 1.1.0 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12043783 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, We're Himitsu CP from Incubus.

Thank you for waiting for this patch.

Features added to this patch are as follows.

1. Add a costume system





Office look and bikini appear!!

There is also a costume play that matches each costume.

Try dressing them up in what you want.

Various costumes will be updated in the future.

2. Add Steam Cloud System

We added the Steam Cloud function that many users requested.

Now use it without worrying about data storage.

Thank you for continuously loving our game.

I will try to give you a more fun and satisfying experience.