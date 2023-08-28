8-28 Optimization and BUG repair

BUG FIXED: When the barracks has items that cannot be retrieved, it sometimes gets stuck and does not move other items

Optimization: The attack speed of all soldiers is uniformly increased by 1.5 times

Optimization: After the farmland is harvested, it will be placed in the storage facility associated with the farmland or orchard (even if the item plan is not set on the shelf, it can still be placed)

Optimization: When the enemy is actively attacking and moving, it will stop and fight when it encounters a target that can be attacked, instead of moving all the time and passing by the player's soldiers

Optimization: Avoid the problem that when construction workers demolish the bridge, they run to the other side of the river and cannot return

Optimization: The problem that the construction worker ran to the mountain after modifying the building

Optimization: After the construction workers demolished the building, the returned materials fell at the foot of the building

Value : Titans are immune to the skills of the power of faith: "Sanction", "Lightning"

Optimization: warship interface, hide the "automatic sea trade" function

BUG Fix: The problem that the bridge can be walked before it is completed