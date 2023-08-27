Hey all,
We hope you're enjoying the update! We've just pushed a small patch to fix a few things. Thank you for submitting bug reports!
Patch Notes 0.7.015
- Fixed a softlock that could sometimes occur during the opening tutorial battle due to enemies not loading properly
- Fixed a softlock that occurred at the end of combat if a character was buffed by Anthem of Warding's "Stinger" upgrade
- Battles after an "Unknown" event type (marked with a ? icon) were appearing as if the tile had not been visited before
-Curious Panda Games
