The Iron Oath update for 27 August 2023

Patch Notes 0.7.015

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

We hope you're enjoying the update! We've just pushed a small patch to fix a few things. Thank you for submitting bug reports!

  • Fixed a softlock that could sometimes occur during the opening tutorial battle due to enemies not loading properly
  • Fixed a softlock that occurred at the end of combat if a character was buffed by Anthem of Warding's "Stinger" upgrade
  • Battles after an "Unknown" event type (marked with a ? icon) were appearing as if the tile had not been visited before

-Curious Panda Games

