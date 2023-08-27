- Fixed cursor behavior when editing text.
- Fixed a bug that caused an error when the current player number exceeded the expected range.
Shooting Game Builder update for 27 August 2023
Patch note ver 1.0.3.74
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update