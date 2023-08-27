Update, Version 20230827

English

[3D Printing Store Basement]Butterfly Wings may appear in the random supply boxes here.

[3D Printing Store Basement]Increased the amount of random supply boxes.

[Butterfly]You can now teleport to the 3D Printing Store from any outdoor area of Liu. (It requires you to have visited this location after this version once.)

[Marinas Station]Added a card player who you can play Tomb Stone with.

[Marinas]Changed the Southeast part of the map to add a new building.

简体中文

【3D打印店地下室】蝴蝶之翼可能出现在这里的随机补给箱中。

【3D打印店地下室】增加了这个区域的随机补给箱数量。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以在任何疁城室外区域传送到3D打印店。（需要在这个版本更新后访问过这个地点。）

【玛丽娜斯车站】加入了一个打牌的人员，可以和你玩墓石牌。

【玛丽娜斯】在地图的东南方向进行了修改加入了一个新的建筑物。

Some bad news:

My grandma is COVID-19 positive and gets hospitalized. Thus, today's update is slowed down a bit.

因为祖母新冠阳性已住院，今日更新效率有所影响。

