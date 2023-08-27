-We've upgraded the game's engine version.
-We've upscaled and encoded the movies for higher quality playback.
-We've fixed bugs and performance issues.
-We've increased the game's quality setting.
SHIMAZU update for 27 August 2023
Version 1.3 Revision 03
Changed files in this update