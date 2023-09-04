Orbital expansion - 0.50x0654a

A new signal has been detected!
Hi, updates are getting delayed again, but the game continues to transform! This small update gives the game a slightly different experience. A small redesign and a bigger orbit!
I want to start with the most important thing in this update, it's the expansion of the orbit range into deep space. As before, your ship will fly in the same orbit, but the space to explore is now much larger. In the future this will help me a lot to create different locations and biomes.
Destroyed ships now have a static position across the orbit, if before they appeared in front of the player, now they are always at the same point. Now you will definitely need radar!
The character's hands when flying have been added to the game, this should improve the atmosphere of the flight.
Also added "Sun" and redesigned solar panels, now you will know exactly where the sun is right now and understand when there is energy from solar panels.
The skybox has changed a bit and became brighter, which improves the visibility of objects.
And now the list of changes:
- Game area enlarged
- Added sun
- Added Hands
- Item spawn changes depending on distance from the planet
- Added Chinese traditional language
- Portable radar, added recipe in Shipcore
- Normal radar → changed the range of action
- New systems in Shipcore
- World loading changes
Fixes:
- The stored energy in the battery is not saved
- Plastic filling in the Generator is not saved
- Generator - Battery, Battery - wires connection is not saved.
- If you connect, power on the locator, turn on, restart, then the locator will be off, but will make the sound of the turned on
- The accumulated progress of oxygen in the device after saving
- Objects that are deformed after a restart are grayed out
- Doors and walls are placed wrong in training
- Solar panel does not react to the sun
- Sealer breaks after saving and restarting the world.
- The label of the destroyed ship moves off the radar
- Normal radar → changed the range of action
- Half roof turns into a full roof after saving and restarting the world
- Recycler's progress resets after saving
Changed files in this update