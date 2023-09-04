Orbital expansion - 0.50x0654a

A new signal has been detected!

Hi, updates are getting delayed again, but the game continues to transform! This small update gives the game a slightly different experience. A small redesign and a bigger orbit!

I want to start with the most important thing in this update, it's the expansion of the orbit range into deep space. As before, your ship will fly in the same orbit, but the space to explore is now much larger. In the future this will help me a lot to create different locations and biomes.

Destroyed ships now have a static position across the orbit, if before they appeared in front of the player, now they are always at the same point. Now you will definitely need radar!

The character's hands when flying have been added to the game, this should improve the atmosphere of the flight.

Also added "Sun" and redesigned solar panels, now you will know exactly where the sun is right now and understand when there is energy from solar panels.

The skybox has changed a bit and became brighter, which improves the visibility of objects.

And now the list of changes:

Game area enlarged

Added sun

Added Hands

Item spawn changes depending on distance from the planet

Added Chinese traditional language

Portable radar, added recipe in Shipcore

Normal radar → changed the range of action

New systems in Shipcore

World loading changes

Fixes: