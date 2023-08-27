 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鈴集無名の丘 ～ Little Doll Queen. update for 27 August 2023

v1.03 Changelog.

Share · View all patches · Build 12043592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.03 Changelog.

The low-speed firepower of Mayumi has increased a little.

Bug fixes for spellcard practice No. 41
Bug fixes for spellcard practice No. 157

Correction of spellcard name error in English No. 103
Correction of spellcard name error in Japanese No. 205

Fixed replay desynchronization bugs in Stage 2 mid-non

Replays from v1.02 will not work in v1.03 due to these various changes.
Once again, deeply thank everyone for their feedback thus far and continued support henceforth.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2525121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link