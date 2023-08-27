Share · View all patches · Build 12043592 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

v1.03 Changelog.

The low-speed firepower of Mayumi has increased a little.

Bug fixes for spellcard practice No. 41

Bug fixes for spellcard practice No. 157

Correction of spellcard name error in English No. 103

Correction of spellcard name error in Japanese No. 205

Fixed replay desynchronization bugs in Stage 2 mid-non

Replays from v1.02 will not work in v1.03 due to these various changes.

Once again, deeply thank everyone for their feedback thus far and continued support henceforth.