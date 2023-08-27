v1.03 Changelog.
The low-speed firepower of Mayumi has increased a little.
Bug fixes for spellcard practice No. 41
Bug fixes for spellcard practice No. 157
Correction of spellcard name error in English No. 103
Correction of spellcard name error in Japanese No. 205
Fixed replay desynchronization bugs in Stage 2 mid-non
Replays from v1.02 will not work in v1.03 due to these various changes.
Once again, deeply thank everyone for their feedback thus far and continued support henceforth.
Changed files in this update