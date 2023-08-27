 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 27 August 2023

Update 74 - UI improvements and fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • When hovering over a weapon's upgrade options, the upgrade type's description will be displayed. This is to help beginners understand what the upgrade does.
  • When the Phoenix Egg artifact was used and later dropped, the amount of Revives available became negative (but displayed as 256 + negative value). This has been fixed.
  • The arrow above the player's character now looks different from the ones above the followers & hirelings.
  • The minecart's hp bar was moved to below it.
  • "Pooling" of Loot objects has been implemented on the client, resulting in a small performance increase.

Till later,
André

