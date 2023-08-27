Update 74 - UI improvements and fixes

Hi all,
This update contains the following:
- When hovering over a weapon's upgrade options, the upgrade type's description will be displayed. This is to help beginners understand what the upgrade does.
- When the Phoenix Egg artifact was used and later dropped, the amount of Revives available became negative (but displayed as 256 + negative value). This has been fixed.
- The arrow above the player's character now looks different from the ones above the followers & hirelings.
- The minecart's hp bar was moved to below it.
- "Pooling" of Loot objects has been implemented on the client, resulting in a small performance increase.
Till later,
André
