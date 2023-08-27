Update 0.2: Improved trading

Finally, the first major update. It is dedicated to more convenient trading and communication with contacts.

New features:

Added income and expense book;

Added the ability to conveniently view your own portfolio, where you can easily track the most profitable companies for you;

You can now call, communicate, and invite your contacts to a bar on weekends;

You can now see the picture of the contact communicating with you;

4 new music tracks in the game;

Your contacts with a good friendship level can now offer exclusive deals at the bar;

New random events;

Two modes of time passing speed;

The possibility to go on a vacation on your own once every three months;

In vacation, Amy now talks about vacation, not work;

New achievements;

Some more secret stuff.

Changes in the exchange:

In the stock exchange, when you hover over "+" or "-", you can now see the price of the stock at which you last bought it;

Restrictions on trading on the stock exchange have been introduced: you won't be able to buy 100% of the shares of all companies as easily as you want, because not all of their owners want to sell them;

Now your purchase of shares has a more active impact on their price and the market as a whole;

Two new difficulty settings: the speed of time on the stock exchange and the presence of the FSA (State Financial Regulator)

FSA: If you quickly sell and buy shares on the stock exchange, shaking up the market, the FSA may issue you a warning or sue you.

Note: some of these changes will not be visible in old saves. Start a new game on Normal or higher.

Quality of life:

Improved ability to create fan localizations (read more here);

Ability to make a lower game speed;

Shareholder meetings are now held no more than once a week;

Removed decimal numbers from money amounts;

A small rebalancing;

It is now impossible to click Options during some events and while dialogs are present;

The boss now automatically gets behind the wheel of a newly bought car if there was no car before;

The speed of increasing or decreasing the bet on horse racing has been increased;

The chance of an investment offer from Future Tech has been increased;

You can now produce much more pachinko balls at a time;

The speech mini-game now works on the G H J buttons, as a unified solution for different keyboards. (Z X C will also continue to work);

Friendship level changes are now visible in the notification;

Japanese localization has been improved (but it may not be the best in the new timeline, this is temporary);

Bugs:

There are new bugs;

Bug fixes: