Update 0.2: Improved trading

Finally, the first major update. It is dedicated to more convenient trading and communication with contacts.
New features:
- Added income and expense book;
- Added the ability to conveniently view your own portfolio, where you can easily track the most profitable companies for you;
- You can now call, communicate, and invite your contacts to a bar on weekends;
- You can now see the picture of the contact communicating with you;
- 4 new music tracks in the game;
- Your contacts with a good friendship level can now offer exclusive deals at the bar;
- New random events;
- Two modes of time passing speed;
- The possibility to go on a vacation on your own once every three months;
- In vacation, Amy now talks about vacation, not work;
- New achievements;
- Some more secret stuff.
Changes in the exchange:
- In the stock exchange, when you hover over "+" or "-", you can now see the price of the stock at which you last bought it;
- Restrictions on trading on the stock exchange have been introduced: you won't be able to buy 100% of the shares of all companies as easily as you want, because not all of their owners want to sell them;
- Now your purchase of shares has a more active impact on their price and the market as a whole;
- Two new difficulty settings: the speed of time on the stock exchange and the presence of the FSA (State Financial Regulator)
- FSA: If you quickly sell and buy shares on the stock exchange, shaking up the market, the FSA may issue you a warning or sue you.
Note: some of these changes will not be visible in old saves. Start a new game on Normal or higher.
Quality of life:
- Improved ability to create fan localizations (read more here);
- Ability to make a lower game speed;
- Shareholder meetings are now held no more than once a week;
- Removed decimal numbers from money amounts;
- A small rebalancing;
- It is now impossible to click Options during some events and while dialogs are present;
- The boss now automatically gets behind the wheel of a newly bought car if there was no car before;
- The speed of increasing or decreasing the bet on horse racing has been increased;
- The chance of an investment offer from Future Tech has been increased;
- You can now produce much more pachinko balls at a time;
- The speech mini-game now works on the G H J buttons, as a unified solution for different keyboards. (Z X C will also continue to work);
- Friendship level changes are now visible in the notification;
- Japanese localization has been improved (but it may not be the best in the new timeline, this is temporary);
Bugs:
- There are new bugs;
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where predictions in the bar could appear only once in the entire game;
- Fixed a bug that could cause companies that have already been liquidated to appear in events;
- Fixed a bug that caused the shares of all companies to drop dramatically for no reason;
- A bunch of other minor bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update