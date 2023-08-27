0.8228 Emergency repair notice

Fixed the BUG of North Club Luzhou Dao Lv;

2, the line of the new Taoist lover [Girl in White], in the North Ju Luzhou;

3, fixed the achievement, unlock condition description error, now unlock condition is to use your activated steam achievements to reverse push, even if the archive is lost as long as steam achievements will be unlocked, but if there is a situation where you unlock but steam does not have the corresponding achievement resulting in unlocking failure, we are deeply sorry, this update will not occur again;

Fixed Tiangong ingot and experience BUG; The description of level unlocking conditions is online;

Today we will continue to address the novice boot related features. Previously configured steam cloud save, but may empty the previous save, now reimburses 2000 talent points.

If you are dissatisfied with the game and suggestions can be feedback to us, thank you very much for your understanding and support