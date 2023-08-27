 Skip to content

Circadian Dice update for 27 August 2023

Version 3.2.0 patch notes

Circadian Dice update for 27 August 2023

Version 3.2.0 patch notes

NEW FEATURES
  • Added Steam achievements to the Steam version of the game.
  • Added a new ability for each class.
  • Added support for gamepad controls.
  • All new soundtrack by Sebastian Fousinette!
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed several bugs related to the interaction between Goat King's Eye and Windrider's Bow.
  • Fixed a bug where attack symbols wouldn't be counted properly for Gamble at night with Jawbreakers equipped.
BALANCE CHANGES
  • Slow Time now adds one turn to the wave instead of two.
  • Dice Trick now has three charges (down from four).
  • The chain attack on the Ninja's second die is now piercing.
  • New trials have been added to Chaos Realm and most trials now scale with the wave number, becoming more difficult as the run progresses.
  • Goblin Wizard's capture effect has been changed and now adds a random ability if you have fewer than 7 abilities (it previously added a charge for each ability).

