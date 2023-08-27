- Fixed an issue where the Healing Potency of the skill "Unexpected Talent" did not get added.
- Fixed an issue where Barriers would get lost if another barrier effect gets applied.
- Barrier has been changed to stack but duration will not get reset by another Barriereffect(Tooltip says it can't stack but that's not true. I forgot to fix that but it will be gone by the next patch,)
- Added a confirmation prompt when disbanding parties
-Fixed some more spelling mistakes
- Fixed an issue when trying to sort adventurers by party. The order should be correct now
Our Adventurer Guild update for 27 August 2023
Patch 0.6465
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update