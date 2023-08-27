 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 27 August 2023

Patch 0.6465

Patch 0.6465 · Build 12043525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Healing Potency of the skill "Unexpected Talent" did not get added.
  • Fixed an issue where Barriers would get lost if another barrier effect gets applied.
  • Barrier has been changed to stack but duration will not get reset by another Barriereffect(Tooltip says it can't stack but that's not true. I forgot to fix that but it will be gone by the next patch,)
  • Added a confirmation prompt when disbanding parties
    -Fixed some more spelling mistakes
  • Fixed an issue when trying to sort adventurers by party. The order should be correct now

