 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One Life Clicker update for 27 August 2023

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12043306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed all UI stat text positions (money income, evasion, damage and etc)
Added possibility to change background color
Fixed bug with multiplie enemies spawn

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2547831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link