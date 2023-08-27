Fixed Mission 04's combat encounter's wall blocking progression after changing the trigger size from patch v1.026, sorry for the inconvenience caused! (Patch v1.026 only affected that trigger and not any other ones, there shouldn't be any other non prog bugs in the game, just a FYI.)
Thank you for the report, Big Gobbler.
Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 27 August 2023
Quick fix for Mission 04.
