Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 27 August 2023

Quick fix for Mission 04.

Build 12043292

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Mission 04's combat encounter's wall blocking progression after changing the trigger size from patch v1.026, sorry for the inconvenience caused! (Patch v1.026 only affected that trigger and not any other ones, there shouldn't be any other non prog bugs in the game, just a FYI.)
Thank you for the report, Big Gobbler.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
