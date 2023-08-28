 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator update for 28 August 2023

Bug fixes and 4 new races

Share · View all patches · Build 12043285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 4 new race on artic island
  • Several minor corrections to the display of certain objects in the maps
  • Fixed a bug making it difficult to change rates on MacOS
  • When resetting the drone, you will now have to lower the throttle to arm the drone
  • Fixed a bug that caused race gates not to detect drone passage at high speed
  • Pressing tab will no longer display the menu
  • Better language display
  • Ukrainian language added

Changed files in this update

Uncrashed : FPV Drone Sim Content Depot 1682971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1682972 Depot 1682972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link