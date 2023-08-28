- 4 new race on artic island
- Several minor corrections to the display of certain objects in the maps
- Fixed a bug making it difficult to change rates on MacOS
- When resetting the drone, you will now have to lower the throttle to arm the drone
- Fixed a bug that caused race gates not to detect drone passage at high speed
- Pressing tab will no longer display the menu
- Better language display
- Ukrainian language added
Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator update for 28 August 2023
Bug fixes and 4 new races
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Uncrashed : FPV Drone Sim Content Depot 1682971
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1682972 Depot 1682972
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update