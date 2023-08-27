 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 27 August 2023

17 NEW LANGAUGES, MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS (1.27.2)

Build 12043266

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved language support


  • Added support for 17 new languages
  • Reworked the tutorial to be easier to understand on all languages
  • New language switcher in options
  • Added player nametag font support for all languages

Respawn Screen

  • Fixed the profile picture display in the respawn screen
  • The respawn screen now also shows the weapon used to kill you
  • Nametags of players now properly face the respawn screen

Polish and bug fix

  • When your teammates are damaged or heal in POINT/TDM/CTF, you will temporarily be able to see their health
  • In POINT/TDM/CTF allies and enemies nametags will now be labeled "Ally" or "Enemy" to help new players and quickly distinguish between the two
  • DLC buy buttons now display the localized pricing instead of USD
  • Fixed the XP bar at the end of matches
  • New credits screen
  • You can now shoot through the glass in the Train Yard map
  • Fixed strange behaviour when the game ends and you are in the respawn armoury
  • Fixed the spamming of shoot and footstep SFX in the game end screen

