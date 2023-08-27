Improved loading times, improved RAM usage, song-select GLOWUP - Aug 28

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
- Optimized start-up loading screen time.
- Improved RAM usage.
- Song-select GLOWUP
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update