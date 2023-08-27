 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 27 August 2023

Improved loading times, improved RAM usage, song-select GLOWUP - Aug 28

Last edited by Wendy

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

  • Optimized start-up loading screen time.
  • Improved RAM usage.
  • Song-select GLOWUP

