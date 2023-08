Share · View all patches · Build 12043224 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 09:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear players, the EA version of Future Daoshi is now available!

The EA version is rich in content, including 2 major levels (8 sublevels), 3 characters and 9 weapons. Unlock a variety of combat experiences with the change of scenes, characters, and skills. Welcome to have a try!

At the same time, the full version of Future Daoshi is also under steady development, so stay tuned!