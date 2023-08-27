 Skip to content

Resonance of the Ocean update for 27 August 2023

Turkish and Polish is now supported!

From the new version, you can play the game in the following two languages!

  • Turkish (localization by yamur <3)
  • Polish (localization by Amitte Sukku)

Thank you very much for all the support!

Apology for the Polish localization

As for the item combination message and item name, it is very difficult to change the program, so we will use the same text even if the intended items are different. So we apologize for this.

For translations into other languages, please see the following thread.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2057080/discussions/0/3454842150488487381/

Changed files in this update

