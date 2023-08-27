20230827_Ver.0.1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12043213 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 14:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing "RIDLE".

The Ver. 0.1.1 update has now been implemented.

Changes

・Increased the number of instructional videos displayed in WILDERNESS STAGE Area 1.

・Some changes have been made to the following stage configurations.

MECHANICAL STAGE Area2

FOREST STAGE Area1

・Graphics of some gimmicks were changed.

Bug Fix

・Fixed a freeze during boss battles and malfunctions of boss enemies.

・The animation when RIDLE's strength is recovered has been corrected.

We look forward to your continued support of "RIDLE".