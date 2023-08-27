20230827_Ver.0.1.1 Update

Thanks for playing "RIDLE".
The Ver. 0.1.1 update has now been implemented.
Changes
・Increased the number of instructional videos displayed in WILDERNESS STAGE Area 1.
・Some changes have been made to the following stage configurations.
MECHANICAL STAGE Area2
FOREST STAGE Area1
・Graphics of some gimmicks were changed.
Bug Fix
・Fixed a freeze during boss battles and malfunctions of boss enemies.
・The animation when RIDLE's strength is recovered has been corrected.
We look forward to your continued support of "RIDLE".
Changed files in this update