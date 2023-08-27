 Skip to content

RIDLE update for 27 August 2023

20230827_Ver.0.1.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing "RIDLE".
The Ver. 0.1.1 update has now been implemented.

Changes
・Increased the number of instructional videos displayed in WILDERNESS STAGE Area 1.
・Some changes have been made to the following stage configurations.
　MECHANICAL STAGE Area2
　FOREST STAGE Area1
・Graphics of some gimmicks were changed.

Bug Fix
・Fixed a freeze during boss battles and malfunctions of boss enemies.
・The animation when RIDLE's strength is recovered has been corrected.

We look forward to your continued support of "RIDLE".

