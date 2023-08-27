Hi, Jylko 2.0 Is Here !
What's New (Major Changes) :
- 360° targeting
- Weapons recoil
- Weapons precision
- Weapons ammo
- Total of 25 Weapons
- New damage system with UI
- New spells system
- New power system
- Fully compatible keyboard/mouse mode
- Traps Event
- New potions system
- More dynamic gameplay
- Enemies and bosses redesign
- Progressive difficulty reworked
- Simplified UI
- Speedrun Leaderboard
And this is not the End !
I'll keep working on Jylko to improve it and add new contents !
Feel free to submit your ideas on the Steam community or on the Discord
Hope you enjoy this update
Thanks Everyone ːluvː
Changed files in this update