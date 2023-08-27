Share · View all patches · Build 12043190 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 13:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi, Jylko 2.0 Is Here !

What's New (Major Changes) :

360° targeting

Weapons recoil

Weapons precision

Weapons ammo

Total of 25 Weapons

New damage system with UI

New spells system

New power system

Fully compatible keyboard/mouse mode

Traps Event

New potions system

More dynamic gameplay

Enemies and bosses redesign

Progressive difficulty reworked

Simplified UI

Speedrun Leaderboard

And this is not the End !

I'll keep working on Jylko to improve it and add new contents !

Feel free to submit your ideas on the Steam community or on the Discord

Hope you enjoy this update

Thanks Everyone ːluvː