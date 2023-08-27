 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jylko: Through The Song update for 27 August 2023

Jylko 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12043190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Jylko 2.0 Is Here !

What's New (Major Changes) :

  • 360° targeting
  • Weapons recoil
  • Weapons precision
  • Weapons ammo
  • Total of 25 Weapons
  • New damage system with UI
  • New spells system
  • New power system
  • Fully compatible keyboard/mouse mode
  • Traps Event
  • New potions system
  • More dynamic gameplay
  • Enemies and bosses redesign
  • Progressive difficulty reworked
  • Simplified UI
  • Speedrun Leaderboard

And this is not the End !

I'll keep working on Jylko to improve it and add new contents !
Feel free to submit your ideas on the Steam community or on the Discord

Hope you enjoy this update

Thanks Everyone ːluvː

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097101 Depot 2097101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link