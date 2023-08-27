 Skip to content

禁忌试炼 update for 27 August 2023

August 27th Update (1)

August 27th Update (1)

Patchnotes

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. Replaced the model of the boss in Chapter 1.
  2. Fixed the issue where pressing the basic attack button for a slightly extended time could trigger a combo randomly.
  3. Optimized the layout of some UI interfaces, adjusted fonts, and interface sizes.
  4. Fixed the problem where collision remained active for a short time after a monster's death.
  5. Enhanced the camera effect during lock-on.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

