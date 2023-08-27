August 27th Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Replaced the model of the boss in Chapter 1.
- Fixed the issue where pressing the basic attack button for a slightly extended time could trigger a combo randomly.
- Optimized the layout of some UI interfaces, adjusted fonts, and interface sizes.
- Fixed the problem where collision remained active for a short time after a monster's death.
- Enhanced the camera effect during lock-on.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update