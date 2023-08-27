 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 27 August 2023

UPDATE 2 FOR 27 AUG 2023 - Not Headshots with Grenade and Some Map Updates

Build 12043143

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: The grenade not causing headshots works correctly now
  • FIXED: Old Market Town: Fixed floating building. Some buildings were a little off the ground
  • FIXED: Weapon camo visibility improved for all camos
  • UPDATED: Old Market Town: Started making fences allowing bullets to pass through the non-wired parts of the fence
  • UPDATED: The Factory: Started making fences that allow bullets to pass through the non-wired parts of the fence
  • UPDATED: The Factory: Added some extra cover items
  • UPDATED: The Factory: Updated the minimap to show the map changes in recent updates

