- FIXED: The grenade not causing headshots works correctly now
- FIXED: Old Market Town: Fixed floating building. Some buildings were a little off the ground
- FIXED: Weapon camo visibility improved for all camos
- UPDATED: Old Market Town: Started making fences allowing bullets to pass through the non-wired parts of the fence
- UPDATED: The Factory: Started making fences that allow bullets to pass through the non-wired parts of the fence
- UPDATED: The Factory: Added some extra cover items
- UPDATED: The Factory: Updated the minimap to show the map changes in recent updates
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 27 August 2023
UPDATE 2 FOR 27 AUG 2023 - Not Headshots with Grenade and Some Map Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
