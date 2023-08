Share · View all patches · Build 12043130 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

0.1.3 Version

-Solved the symptom of boss ambassador or name not appearing.

-Fixed saving data error.

-Fixed missile error in BF-FIST

-Solved the symptom of no sound.

*Thank you very much for reporting the bugs

If there are any issues with playing the game , please contact us.

I will make the necessary changes as soon as possible.