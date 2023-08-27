 Skip to content

Witchcraft Survivors update for 27 August 2023

v.0.8.1 Hotfix for new character

v.0.8.1 Hotfix for new character

Build 12043092

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The achievement ("Ultimate Mastery") didn't unlock and the new mage was missing some dark magic spells, thanks to Scintilus for testing it!

