Cryptr update for 27 August 2023

Hotfix August 27, 2023

August 27, 2023 · Build 12043090

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a navmesh issue on the new desert dungeon preventing enemies from moving (more fixes to come for improving this map's terrain)
  • Fixed a bug causing the player to spawn in the wrong location in the new dungeon level
  • Changed the new plants in the first hub level from static to dynamic to fix the game objects from breaking

Changed files in this update

