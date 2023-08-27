Hotfix August 27, 2023

- Fixed a navmesh issue on the new desert dungeon preventing enemies from moving (more fixes to come for improving this map's terrain)
- Fixed a bug causing the player to spawn in the wrong location in the new dungeon level
- Changed the new plants in the first hub level from static to dynamic to fix the game objects from breaking
