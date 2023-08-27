New Talents and Ultimate Spells

New talents and ultimates
All weapons got 4 new talents including an ultimate spell that you unlock on maximal level.
Here are some short examples of new spells:
Fire Nova on Staff of Burning Souls
Expanding fire nova that hits all targets up to 450 range and applies Ablaze.
Congregation on Plaguecarrier
Prevents all your Plague buffs from running out. congregation
Lightning Ball on Stormcaller
Consumes all vortexes and summons a Lightning Ball.
Sanctify on Urikas
Heal all blessed targets and damage the surrounding area.
Avenging Shield on Protectors of the Lost
Deal ae damage in 150 range and reduce the damage done of affected targets.
Bugfixes
Special Thanks to Hiighsky for the bug reports!
- Essencescombination-Auras will now get assigned to all players
- TargetDummys are not killable anymore
