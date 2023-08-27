New Talents and Ultimate Spells

Share · View all patches · Build 12042879 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

New talents and ultimates

All weapons got 4 new talents including an ultimate spell that you unlock on maximal level.

Here are some short examples of new spells:

Fire Nova on Staff of Burning Souls

Expanding fire nova that hits all targets up to 450 range and applies Ablaze.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/430362adc21c4937121b5c4b37875e01a8bc2381.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/68f4559d57b5b11b8a3bbafe7af326b72f39dc8c.png)[/url]

Congregation on Plaguecarrier

Prevents all your Plague buffs from running out. congregation

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/430362adc21c4937121b5c4b37875e01a8bc2381.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/68f4559d57b5b11b8a3bbafe7af326b72f39dc8c.png)[/url]

Lightning Ball on Stormcaller

Consumes all vortexes and summons a Lightning Ball.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/6f3a72eec36b94fb0c34f4569b7408dad3933c8c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/49d5a4f4c4c9ff3bce2f78e5b0f9b242fc5d1179.png)[/url]

Sanctify on Urikas

Heal all blessed targets and damage the surrounding area.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/3f382ded7aca2959eeb41aaa4ee43fd020ecb756.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/c99745ab622be5e464e0c643b5b2eb81e42645ea.png)[/url]

Avenging Shield on Protectors of the Lost

Deal ae damage in 150 range and reduce the damage done of affected targets.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/e197585a3e5798eeada688db6d2e21fd0c4e8677.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43373902/a7456c3a62759d96a1ca73bd065808922130b675.png)[/url]

Bugfixes

Special Thanks to Hiighsky for the bug reports!