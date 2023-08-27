 Skip to content

The Rewind Factory update for 27 August 2023

The Rewind Factory Hotfix V1.0.2

Build 12042867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes

  • It is no longer possible to get the achievement No bullets wasted! in the tutorial chamber
  • The achievement Not so accurate now also works with minigun enemies
  • The achievement Dodging at its best will no longer unlock after falling into water
  • The teleporter door now opens 30% faster
  • Fixed a bug that would let you look around while viewing a log by rewinding.
  • When you collect a new log, the pop-up UI stays longer on the screen and also gives information about where you can view all of the logs.
  • Added some small railings to Chamber 31 to indicate which direction you need to go.
  • Fixed some UI issues when playing on a screen that wasn't 16:9
  • Changed the default camera angle when customizing your weapon
  • You can now press F4 to toggle whether or not you can only move while RMB is pressed in the level editor.
  • A trigger now also delays an event when a delay is specified in the level editor.
  • The end teleporter now works in the level editor.
  • Left Ctrl and Spacebar are no longer keybinds for flying up and down in the level editor, as it caused some issues with existing keybinds. You can still use Q and E for flying up and down.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Undo and Redo to undo/redo everything on an object at once.

