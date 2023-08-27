Update 100.5

Lobby:

-Added new lobby music

-Updated user interface

UI:

-Added level loading screen for each map

New Gameplay Mechanics

Frog Jump:

-The frog jump is a variation of the jump that quickly makes your player dive in the air allowing you to escape close by sharks and dodge your foes bullets. The frog jump is also chainable with other movement mechanic giving you a wide variety of movement to maneuver around the map and dominate the battle field.

Wall Egg:

Added a new gameplay mechanic called the "Wall Egg". The wall egg allows your player to wall run. This is an advance egg technique that if mastered will make you a force to deal with. The wall run is performed by looking 60 degrees at a surface and pressing the jump key during contact. The wall run is also chainable with other movement techniques. Combining and mastering the wall egg with all your movement techniques will set you apart from other players.

Weapons

-Reduce camera recoil for all automatic assault weapons

-Increased assault weapon fire wobble

-Sight Reduce recoil for all automatic assault weapons

-Improve weapon shooting feel

Customization

-Added weapon reticle color options. You can now select what color your sight reticle will have

*Note

-If you previously created your classes you wont see your class primary and secondary weapons because I updated the code that handles it. You have to select your primary and secondary again from the customization menu.