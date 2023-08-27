Update Notes for Patch v1.0.0_p3

Lowered stat requirements for the Guard Computer (pattern puzzle) event in the Lair area. Can now be opened with the Crowbar and sacrificing some Health, without requiring to meet a stat value. Added a hint pointing to the enemy with the Crowbar.

When playing with the gamepad, after editing the deck, pressing the "Close Window" key will highlight the "Apply" button.

Added key bindings to Apply and Undo deck editing.

Fixed a crash occurring when using the "Perfect Substitute" card.

Fixed a crash occurring with the Infernal Beast enemy.

Removed the Quest flag from the Wooden Puppet item.

Typo fixes.

There is a run wipe patch scheduled for August 30th at 02:00 PT / 09:00 GMT. This patch will fix some of the errors in the level generation algorithm. Run wipe patches will be announced in advance through in-game notifications, and listed on the Steam forum and the Discord server.