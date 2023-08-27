Update Notes for Patch v1.0.0_p3

- Lowered stat requirements for the Guard Computer (pattern puzzle) event in the Lair area. Can now be opened with the Crowbar and sacrificing some Health, without requiring to meet a stat value. Added a hint pointing to the enemy with the Crowbar.
- When playing with the gamepad, after editing the deck, pressing the "Close Window" key will highlight the "Apply" button.
- Added key bindings to Apply and Undo deck editing.
- Fixed a crash occurring when using the "Perfect Substitute" card.
- Fixed a crash occurring with the Infernal Beast enemy.
- Removed the Quest flag from the Wooden Puppet item.
- Typo fixes.
There is a run wipe patch scheduled for August 30th at 02:00 PT / 09:00 GMT. This patch will fix some of the errors in the level generation algorithm. Run wipe patches will be announced in advance through in-game notifications, and listed on the Steam forum and the Discord server.
Changed files in this update