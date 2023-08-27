 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 27 August 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.0_p3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lowered stat requirements for the Guard Computer (pattern puzzle) event in the Lair area. Can now be opened with the Crowbar and sacrificing some Health, without requiring to meet a stat value. Added a hint pointing to the enemy with the Crowbar.
  • When playing with the gamepad, after editing the deck, pressing the "Close Window" key will highlight the "Apply" button.
  • Added key bindings to Apply and Undo deck editing.
  • Fixed a crash occurring when using the "Perfect Substitute" card.
  • Fixed a crash occurring with the Infernal Beast enemy.
  • Removed the Quest flag from the Wooden Puppet item.
  • Typo fixes.

There is a run wipe patch scheduled for August 30th at 02:00 PT / 09:00 GMT. This patch will fix some of the errors in the level generation algorithm. Run wipe patches will be announced in advance through in-game notifications, and listed on the Steam forum and the Discord server.

