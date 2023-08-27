This is just a small patch that adjusts (lowers) the Acid Linkgun volume to be more in line with the other weapons. There are also a few localization fixes.
City of Beats update for 27 August 2023
Update Notes for v20230827
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
City of Beats Content Depot 1470391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update