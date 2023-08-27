 Skip to content

City of Beats update for 27 August 2023

Update Notes for v20230827

Build 12042784

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small patch that adjusts (lowers) the Acid Linkgun volume to be more in line with the other weapons. There are also a few localization fixes.

Changed files in this update

City of Beats Content Depot 1470391
