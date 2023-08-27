- A change added in previous update (fetching the button graphic according to customized controls for each tutorial prompt) caused an error when there's no pad attached result in tutorial prompts getting stuck.
- In daylight outside, shadows were treated as if player was in complete shadow
- Fixed being able to circle around an enemy quickly in battle without him noticing it
- Search cooldown now gets counted from the last moment the enemy has seen player, not from the start of the search
- There's now less switching between normal and battle music (it used to end when you get far enough from the closest enemy, now it ends only when all enemies have calmed down)
- In mission 2, fixed some bugs related to AI navigation and AI's automated actions
- In mission 2, music now gets back to normal after getting out of cavern
- In mission 2, enemies that were loaded as sitting no longer try to fight player while sitting
- In mission 2, there was a bug causing enemies to clump up at the back door of armory when player was in the armory
Gust of Wind update for 27 August 2023
Patch 0.3.2.1 - Bugfixes (AI related and some more specific ones for Mission 2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
