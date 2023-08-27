 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 27 August 2023

V1.0.1 version update instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 12042768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add the setting for Go. For players who have already copied the game, please check the bottom option in the Layout interface - More Settings

  2. Add the trial function of the record interface. After taking over the game, you can use the retract button to go back to recording, and you can experiment with your ideas at any time

  3. Fixed a bug where the network was not synchronized with the conversion of bow and arrow information during netplay

Changed files in this update

