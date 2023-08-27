 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect update for 27 August 2023

Update 0.41.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12042757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added green presets. Selecting the cup button now also shows a panel allowing selection
  • Added bunker presets.
  • Added a course management window.
  • Added the course management finance tab.
  • Added loans.
  • Added overlays panel.
  • Added two ambient music tracks.
  • Added happiness overlay to show the locations at which events take place which make the golfers happy or sad.
  • Added beauty overlay to show the locations at which events take place which make the golfers think the course is beautiful or ugly.

Updates

  • Removed ability to rotate surfaces as this is not possible with the new terrain rendering technique.
  • Removed stripes from fairway surface.
  • Added fringe around green and fairway surfaces.
  • Added light fog.
  • Added normal maps to terrain.
  • Added ability to reset hole statistics via new button on hole radial menu. Right-click the tee or cup to open the menu.
  • Added ability to change the screen resolution from the Steam Launch Options.
  • Changed the paint fairway tutorial step to end when you click a button.
  • Improved navigation for the main menu (escape now closes the current window).
  • Improved the release notes window.
  • Improved the look of window tabs.
  • Brightened the game and user interface.
  • Improved random player generation to be based on handicaps.
  • Added player handicap to player information window.
  • Shortened in game calendar.
  • Updated SFX for bulldozing rocks.
  • Updated SFX for placing fences.
  • Updated SFX for painting surfaces.
  • Improved the start new game menu.
  • Added more information to the hole list window.
  • Moved grid and elevation buttons to overlays panel.
  • Updated grass toggle in settings to leave flowers enabled.
  • Updated practice net impact sound to use new SFX and vary volume base on impact velocity.
  • Updated fallof of sounds emitted by the player and the ball so SFX are less audible at height. Previously
  • Tweaked max golfer inaccuracy as they were spraying shots wildly.
  • Updated email sound.
  • Reduced strength of mail watermark in the email window.
  • Made flowers far more sparse in Countryside map.
  • Added bulldoze tree sound effect.
  • Added happiness to top bar of Golfer Information Window.
  • Added happiness to player list.
  • Updated timeout for golfers blocked from getting to their ball from 30s to 5 minutes.
  • Updated player logic so that they quit the hole after timing out being blocked from getting to their ball. Previously they would just go to the next hole.
  • Updated loading screen tips/quotes/rules/definitions styling.
  • Updated the color of emails and saved games in their respective lists.
  • Height flatten tool now allows selection of a height to paint.
  • Updated raise/lower height tool to make a smoothing pass after adjustments.
  • Updated mood emojis.
  • Reduce player happiness if they hit the ball into water.
  • Removed shadows for grass. They were expensive and provided little visual benefit.
  • Added links from emails that take you to the course management window.
  • Improved the time display on email entries.
  • Added images to tabs.
  • Improved visibility of selected club in club selector.
  • Increased resolution of character preview in character creator.
  • Doubled resolution of golfer information window preview.
  • Added tooltips to hole information panel.
  • Added more tooltips to the top bar.
  • Reduced height layering tool strength.

Improvements

  • Improved terrain rendering quality to remove wobbly seams between surfaces.

Fixes

  • Fixed graphics options not showing when in exclusive fullscreen.
  • Fixed default par for hole calculated incorrectly.
  • Fixed memory leak in terrain system.
  • Fixed unable to pan the camera using the mouse when the cursor is over the UI.
  • Fixed adding lots of golfers to the character select screen causing UI layout issues.
  • Fixed hole information panel not updating as hole stats are updated.
  • Fixed continue button loading incompatible saves.
  • Fixed benefactor missing for some saves.
  • Fixed eyedropper not using eyedropped prop rotation.
  • Fixed being able to rotate the tee from the cup.
  • Fixed being able to use the eyedropper in the tutorial.
  • Fixed missing keybind panel for rotating surface presets.
  • Fixed error when saving changes to a custom golfer.
  • Fixed clubhouse showing through the floor when you selected it but didn't move the mouse.
  • Fixed exceptions loading game settings config. Converted to XML.
  • Fixed incorrect prop descriptions for bushes.
  • Fixed eyedropper not selecting the bridge placement tool when selecting bridges.
  • Fixed incorrect par being calculated for very long holes.
  • Fixed changing bottom bar selector not resetting the tool.
  • Fixed ball active state not save/loaded correctly.
  • Fixed balls hit out of bounds not being able to find a proper drop location. A fallback has been added where the player drops near to where they are at the time they can't find their ball.
  • Fixed players taking drops that require an extremely long path to get to the drop location.
  • Fixed being able to place an obstacled near a tee that blocks players from navigating correctly.
  • Fixed the no golfers scheduled message so it reflects days where golfers have played before the message is viewed.
  • Fixed "very beautiful" beautify notification icon being used in all beauty notifications instead of the icon appropriate for the level of beauty of the observed object.
  • Fixed email sounds overlapping when emails were sent in quick succession.
  • Fixed golfers sometimes getting stuck exiting the course at the clubhouse.
  • Fixed tooltips not being in the correct location on non-16:9 resolutions.
  • Fixed typo in golfopedia section name.
  • Fixed typo in first tutorial instructions.
  • Fixed golfers sometimes facing the wrong direction when taking a shot.
  • Fixed being able to place props over cups.
  • Fixed not being able to bulldoze when you had no money, even if the bulldoze should be a refund.
  • Fixed dirt path not blending with other dirt.
  • Fixed dirt path giving a refund while still keeping the path.
  • Fixed UI scaling issues on 32:9 resolutions.
  • Fixed having to select surfaces twice if you previously had a surface preset selected.
  • Fixed not being able to finish the tutorial automatically if the golfer failed the hole.

Changed files in this update

