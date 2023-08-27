Update 0.41.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Features
- Added green presets. Selecting the cup button now also shows a panel allowing selection
- Added bunker presets.
- Added a course management window.
- Added the course management finance tab.
- Added loans.
- Added overlays panel.
- Added two ambient music tracks.
- Added happiness overlay to show the locations at which events take place which make the golfers happy or sad.
- Added beauty overlay to show the locations at which events take place which make the golfers think the course is beautiful or ugly.
Updates
- Removed ability to rotate surfaces as this is not possible with the new terrain rendering technique.
- Removed stripes from fairway surface.
- Added fringe around green and fairway surfaces.
- Added light fog.
- Added normal maps to terrain.
- Added ability to reset hole statistics via new button on hole radial menu. Right-click the tee or cup to open the menu.
- Added ability to change the screen resolution from the Steam Launch Options.
- Changed the paint fairway tutorial step to end when you click a button.
- Improved navigation for the main menu (escape now closes the current window).
- Improved the release notes window.
- Improved the look of window tabs.
- Brightened the game and user interface.
- Improved random player generation to be based on handicaps.
- Added player handicap to player information window.
- Shortened in game calendar.
- Updated SFX for bulldozing rocks.
- Updated SFX for placing fences.
- Updated SFX for painting surfaces.
- Improved the start new game menu.
- Added more information to the hole list window.
- Moved grid and elevation buttons to overlays panel.
- Updated grass toggle in settings to leave flowers enabled.
- Updated practice net impact sound to use new SFX and vary volume base on impact velocity.
- Updated fallof of sounds emitted by the player and the ball so SFX are less audible at height. Previously
- Tweaked max golfer inaccuracy as they were spraying shots wildly.
- Updated email sound.
- Reduced strength of mail watermark in the email window.
- Made flowers far more sparse in Countryside map.
- Added bulldoze tree sound effect.
- Added happiness to top bar of Golfer Information Window.
- Added happiness to player list.
- Updated timeout for golfers blocked from getting to their ball from 30s to 5 minutes.
- Updated player logic so that they quit the hole after timing out being blocked from getting to their ball. Previously they would just go to the next hole.
- Updated loading screen tips/quotes/rules/definitions styling.
- Updated the color of emails and saved games in their respective lists.
- Height flatten tool now allows selection of a height to paint.
- Updated raise/lower height tool to make a smoothing pass after adjustments.
- Updated mood emojis.
- Reduce player happiness if they hit the ball into water.
- Removed shadows for grass. They were expensive and provided little visual benefit.
- Added links from emails that take you to the course management window.
- Improved the time display on email entries.
- Added images to tabs.
- Improved visibility of selected club in club selector.
- Increased resolution of character preview in character creator.
- Doubled resolution of golfer information window preview.
- Added tooltips to hole information panel.
- Added more tooltips to the top bar.
- Reduced height layering tool strength.
Improvements
- Improved terrain rendering quality to remove wobbly seams between surfaces.
Fixes
- Fixed graphics options not showing when in exclusive fullscreen.
- Fixed default par for hole calculated incorrectly.
- Fixed memory leak in terrain system.
- Fixed unable to pan the camera using the mouse when the cursor is over the UI.
- Fixed adding lots of golfers to the character select screen causing UI layout issues.
- Fixed hole information panel not updating as hole stats are updated.
- Fixed continue button loading incompatible saves.
- Fixed benefactor missing for some saves.
- Fixed eyedropper not using eyedropped prop rotation.
- Fixed being able to rotate the tee from the cup.
- Fixed being able to use the eyedropper in the tutorial.
- Fixed missing keybind panel for rotating surface presets.
- Fixed error when saving changes to a custom golfer.
- Fixed clubhouse showing through the floor when you selected it but didn't move the mouse.
- Fixed exceptions loading game settings config. Converted to XML.
- Fixed incorrect prop descriptions for bushes.
- Fixed eyedropper not selecting the bridge placement tool when selecting bridges.
- Fixed incorrect par being calculated for very long holes.
- Fixed changing bottom bar selector not resetting the tool.
- Fixed ball active state not save/loaded correctly.
- Fixed balls hit out of bounds not being able to find a proper drop location. A fallback has been added where the player drops near to where they are at the time they can't find their ball.
- Fixed players taking drops that require an extremely long path to get to the drop location.
- Fixed being able to place an obstacled near a tee that blocks players from navigating correctly.
- Fixed the no golfers scheduled message so it reflects days where golfers have played before the message is viewed.
- Fixed "very beautiful" beautify notification icon being used in all beauty notifications instead of the icon appropriate for the level of beauty of the observed object.
- Fixed email sounds overlapping when emails were sent in quick succession.
- Fixed golfers sometimes getting stuck exiting the course at the clubhouse.
- Fixed tooltips not being in the correct location on non-16:9 resolutions.
- Fixed typo in golfopedia section name.
- Fixed typo in first tutorial instructions.
- Fixed golfers sometimes facing the wrong direction when taking a shot.
- Fixed being able to place props over cups.
- Fixed not being able to bulldoze when you had no money, even if the bulldoze should be a refund.
- Fixed dirt path not blending with other dirt.
- Fixed dirt path giving a refund while still keeping the path.
- Fixed UI scaling issues on 32:9 resolutions.
- Fixed having to select surfaces twice if you previously had a surface preset selected.
- Fixed not being able to finish the tutorial automatically if the golfer failed the hole.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update