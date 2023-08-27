[GAME QUICKFIX] v0.7BM

FIXED:
- Rectified the issue of the game becoming stuck on a black screen during startup on certain double-monitor PC configurations.
- Resolved the challenge where utility line connectors couldn't be positioned in the last three tiles of the basement map.
- Fixed a rendering animation anomaly that could affect customers engaged in business meetings and tasting events.
- Addressed the situation in which some audio effects continued looping while the game was paused.
CHANGED:
- Increased the likelihood of wealthy customers visiting the casino hotel across all eight hotel ratings.
- Now, the designated room for an event can be altered after its assignment.
Changed files in this update