Casino Resort Tower update for 27 August 2023

[GAME QUICKFIX] v0.7BM

FIXED:

  • Rectified the issue of the game becoming stuck on a black screen during startup on certain double-monitor PC configurations.
  • Resolved the challenge where utility line connectors couldn't be positioned in the last three tiles of the basement map.
  • Fixed a rendering animation anomaly that could affect customers engaged in business meetings and tasting events.
  • Addressed the situation in which some audio effects continued looping while the game was paused.

CHANGED:

  • Increased the likelihood of wealthy customers visiting the casino hotel across all eight hotel ratings.
  • Now, the designated room for an event can be altered after its assignment.

