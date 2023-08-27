 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 27 August 2023

Patch v1.027

Share · View all patches · Build 12042707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Training - Added the ability to change training area. Right now there's 2 additional areas you can use. More may come.
  • Training - Added the ability to swap the enemy to practice on.
  • Training - The default enemy is now the punching bag.
  • Training - Added the ability to reset the positions to the spawn positions.
  • Gameplay settings - Added the option to toggle the Weapon Icons to remain on the screen by a request.

