- Training - Added the ability to change training area. Right now there's 2 additional areas you can use. More may come.
- Training - Added the ability to swap the enemy to practice on.
- Training - The default enemy is now the punching bag.
- Training - Added the ability to reset the positions to the spawn positions.
- Gameplay settings - Added the option to toggle the Weapon Icons to remain on the screen by a request.
Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 27 August 2023
Patch v1.027
Patchnotes via Steam Community
