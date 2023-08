Share · View all patches · Build 12042620 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

We are proud to announce the release of v1.4.0. Based on your recommendation, we have made the following changes:

We have smoothed out the intro sound of the car accident.

We have replaced the glitch effect and sound to ensure that the user's experience is not disrupted while playing.

We appreciate your comments and recommendations for improving our game experience! Stay tuned for future updates.