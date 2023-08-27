 Skip to content

Verses of Enchantment update for 27 August 2023

Game update/bugfix

Build 12042521

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small batch of bugfixes and changes:

  • Corrected a few more spelling errors
  • Fixed the 'Downtrodden' achievement; This achievement slipped through the cracks of our testers, not triggering when it should.
  • Changed how the 'Lest' Achievement is unlocked. Previously, you could lock yourself out of this achievement on a single playthrough by defeating Petyr 4 times. Now, you can also unlock it by meeting him at cragmoth after defeating him that many times.

As always, thank you to the players discussing and reporting these bugs!
Ibe

