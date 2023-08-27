Update Log #50——v0.8.31

This update mainly adds Worldline 13 and further expands the card pool of Archer Hero
Global adjustment:
- New World Line 13==Boss starts by adding two curse cards to the Warrior deck
Archer Hero Adjustment
- Two consecutive shots==Add new cards==Two consecutive shots, dealing damage to random enemies; Consumption; Insert a three combo shot into the draw pile (continuously growing until six combos)
- Growth armor 1==Add new cards==Gain 7 points of armor; Consumption; Insert Growth Armor 2 into the draw deck (continue to grow until you gain 15 armor points)
- Brave Card Pool Data Adjustment
- Image book data adjustment
