与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 27 August 2023

Update Log #50——v0.8.31

Build 12042520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly adds Worldline 13 and further expands the card pool of Archer Hero

Global adjustment:
  • New World Line 13==Boss starts by adding two curse cards to the Warrior deck
Archer Hero Adjustment
  • Two consecutive shots==Add new cards==Two consecutive shots, dealing damage to random enemies; Consumption; Insert a three combo shot into the draw pile (continuously growing until six combos)
  • Growth armor 1==Add new cards==Gain 7 points of armor; Consumption; Insert Growth Armor 2 into the draw deck (continue to grow until you gain 15 armor points)
  • Brave Card Pool Data Adjustment
  • Image book data adjustment

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1831291 Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
