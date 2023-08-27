 Skip to content

Flow Parkour update for 27 August 2023

macOS support arrives to Flow Parkour

27 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As of 27/08/2023 Flow Parkour now runs on Windows and macOS , there are some issues with mac devices that are old. If your device runs the game under 60 fps , you will experience some issues...

