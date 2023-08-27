Patch 27-08-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12042415 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Harness the raw power of fire and water in our limited-time event!

Use the in-game items; Fire Burst and Tsunami items to earn elemental medals.

Dive into battles, embrace the heat, and ride the waves to victory!

Event period: 29 August - 28 September 2023

Rewards:

GT4R

Elemental Wheel

Aquarium Animated Decal

Flame Animated Decal

Update Log: