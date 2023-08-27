Patch 27-08-2023

Harness the raw power of fire and water in our limited-time event!
Use the in-game items; Fire Burst and Tsunami items to earn elemental medals.
Dive into battles, embrace the heat, and ride the waves to victory!
Event period: 29 August - 28 September 2023
Rewards:
- GT4R
- Elemental Wheel
- Aquarium Animated Decal
- Flame Animated Decal
Update Log:
- Preparing for the upcoming event: Elemental Convergence Event.
- Update time cycle in Uptown.
- Added the chatting system in Downtown.
- Showing current Wings balance when entering the shops.
- Added new car: GT4R.
- Added new decals: Aquarium Animated Decal, and Flame Animated Decal.
- Added new wheel: Elemental Wheel.
- Added new items: Fire Burst (Event), and Tsunami (Event).
Changed files in this update