Uptown Outbreak update for 27 August 2023

Patch 27-08-2023

Patch 27-08-2023

Build 12042415

Patchnotes

Harness the raw power of fire and water in our limited-time event!

Use the in-game items; Fire Burst and Tsunami items to earn elemental medals.
Dive into battles, embrace the heat, and ride the waves to victory!

Event period: 29 August - 28 September 2023

Rewards:

  • GT4R
  • Elemental Wheel
  • Aquarium Animated Decal
  • Flame Animated Decal

Update Log:

  • Preparing for the upcoming event: Elemental Convergence Event.
  • Update time cycle in Uptown.
  • Added the chatting system in Downtown.
  • Showing current Wings balance when entering the shops.
  • Added new car: GT4R.
  • Added new decals: Aquarium Animated Decal, and Flame Animated Decal.
  • Added new wheel: Elemental Wheel.
  • Added new items: Fire Burst (Event), and Tsunami (Event).

