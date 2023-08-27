 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 27 August 2023

August 27 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12042339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Archer talent tree ability - Vigor
  • New Archer ability - summon Bear (gives player HP regen bonus, may fall asleep)
  • New Archer ability - summon Bird (gives player mana regen bonus)
  • Added more decor to the first hub level
  • New sounds to destructable items when they are destroyed
  • New sounds to whenever the enchanter sells an enchantment to the player
  • New dungeons: added 3 new dungeons - these are unrelated to the main story, and can be attempted at any time
  • Updated certain levels, such as the final boss scene and forest golems boss level, to use new music
  • Mouse cursor in-game will now change based on the player's chosen character
  • New achievement for defeating the desert demon boss
  • New achievement for defeating the forest golems
  • Fixed other small bugs

