- New Archer talent tree ability - Vigor
- New Archer ability - summon Bear (gives player HP regen bonus, may fall asleep)
- New Archer ability - summon Bird (gives player mana regen bonus)
- Added more decor to the first hub level
- New sounds to destructable items when they are destroyed
- New sounds to whenever the enchanter sells an enchantment to the player
- New dungeons: added 3 new dungeons - these are unrelated to the main story, and can be attempted at any time
- Updated certain levels, such as the final boss scene and forest golems boss level, to use new music
- Mouse cursor in-game will now change based on the player's chosen character
- New achievement for defeating the desert demon boss
- New achievement for defeating the forest golems
- Fixed other small bugs
Cryptr update for 27 August 2023
August 27 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
