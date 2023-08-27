Update: Pixelpart 1.6.1

I hope you've created some cool new effects with Pixelpart's recent addition of 3D! Today's update focuses on quality-of-life improvements for the editor!
Dockable Windows
You can now easily customize the editor layout with the new dockable windows feature, which allows you to move every window in Pixelpart and dock it anywhere you want:
Camera Movement Speed
There is a new setting to change the movement speed of the camera in 3D, which is useful if you want to move more quickly through your scene:
Node Filter
If you create effects with lots of particle types and emitters, it can be complicated to keep track of all the different nodes in your scene. With this update, the object browser allows you to search for nodes:
Saving & Loading Shader Graphs
You can now save and load shader graphs that you have created for your particles, which makes it possible to share shaders between different effects without having to re-create the shader graph:
Other Changes
- Zoom with mouse wheel now possible in 3D
- New gizmo for force direction and strength of 3D area forces
- Improved script editor
- Support for larger UI scale
- Better performance
- Fixed: Rotation issues of particle sprites
- Fixed: Crash during export
