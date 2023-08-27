Update: Pixelpart 1.6.1

I hope you've created some cool new effects with Pixelpart's recent addition of 3D! Today's update focuses on quality-of-life improvements for the editor!

Dockable Windows

You can now easily customize the editor layout with the new dockable windows feature, which allows you to move every window in Pixelpart and dock it anywhere you want:

Camera Movement Speed

There is a new setting to change the movement speed of the camera in 3D, which is useful if you want to move more quickly through your scene:

Node Filter

If you create effects with lots of particle types and emitters, it can be complicated to keep track of all the different nodes in your scene. With this update, the object browser allows you to search for nodes:

Saving & Loading Shader Graphs

You can now save and load shader graphs that you have created for your particles, which makes it possible to share shaders between different effects without having to re-create the shader graph:

Other Changes