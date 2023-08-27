 Skip to content

On The Western Front update for 27 August 2023

Update - August 26

Last edited by Wendy

Hi all,

I've been doing a lot of playtesting recently, so this update consists of some game balance updates, as well as quality of life updates and bugfixes.

Bugfixes/Changes:

  • Raid type buttons are reset properly when reloading saved games.
  • Increased river crossing movement penalty.
  • Fixed possible crash when rotating units during mass offensives.
  • Creeping barrage upgrade now overrides artillery max forward position when suppressing area.
  • Artillery can no longer cross rivers without bridges or pontoons.
  • Added objectives to scenario descriptions.
  • Added a warning popup when proper tiles for Rest and Supply Area orders are not selected. Previously the user would get no notification if selected tiles were too far forward or if there were no units in the selected area available to be resupplied, leaving them in the dark.

  • Removed islands from the Meuse-Argonne map. I found it had a tendency to make pathfinding weird, and complicated bridge and pontoon orders.

New Localization keys:

  • TITLE_NEWGAME_WESTERN_FRONT_DESCRIPTION
  • TITLE_NEWGAME_EASTERN_FRONT_DESCRIPTION
  • TITLE_NEWGAME_MEUSE_ARGONNE_FRONT_DESCRIPTION
  • TITLE_NEWGAME_VERDUN_FRONT_DESCRIPTION
  • TITLE_NEWGAME_ITALIAN_FRONT_DESCRIPTION
  • TITLE_NEWGAME_SCHWABEN_DESCRIPTION
  • CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_SUPPLY_AREA
  • CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_REST

Thanks for playing!

