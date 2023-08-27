Released TimeK 1.1.6

We have released TimeK 1.2.0
- Added explanations for time, gimmicks, and abilities in the tutorial.
- Added the ability to view hints for each level.
- Added general settings to the options.
- Changed [Rewind a few seconds] to be available as a button.
