TimeK update for 27 August 2023

Released TimeK 1.1.6

We have released TimeK 1.2.0

  • Added explanations for time, gimmicks, and abilities in the tutorial.
  • Added the ability to view hints for each level.
  • Added general settings to the options.
  • Changed [Rewind a few seconds] to be available as a button.

